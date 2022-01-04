Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.20% to Settle at $76.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 91 cents per barrel, or 1.20% to $76.99 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.78 or 2.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Off 9.05% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.20% from its 52-week low of $49.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 54.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 47.01% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.78 or 2.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1507ET