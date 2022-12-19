Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.21% to Settle at $75.19 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained 90 cents per barrel, or 1.21% to $75.19 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 39.22% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.20% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 10.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 48.25% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 2.00 cents or 0.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1502ET