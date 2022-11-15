Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.22% to Settle at $86.92 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.05 per barrel, or 1.22% to $86.92 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 29.73% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.56% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.17% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.71 or 15.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET