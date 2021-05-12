Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.23% to Settle at $66.08 -- Data Talk

05/12/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 80 cents per barrel, or 1.23% to $66.08 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.37 or 2.12% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 15, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 0.02% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 161.29% from its 52-week low of $25.29 hit Wednesday, May 13, 2020

--Rose 161.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.02% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 38.77% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.56 or 36.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-21 1502ET

