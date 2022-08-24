Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.23% to Settle at $94.89 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.15 per barrel, or 1.23% to $94.89 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.66 or 5.16% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 23.29% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.72% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 38.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.69% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.68 or 26.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1503ET