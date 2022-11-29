Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.24% to Settle at $78.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained 96 cents per barrel, or 1.24% to $78.20 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.92 or 2.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 36.78% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.26% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 18.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 46.18% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.99 or 3.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1505ET