Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.27% to Settle at $78.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 98 cents per barrel, or 1.27% to $78.39 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up $5.55 or 7.62% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 36.63% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.38% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 4.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.62% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.05% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.87 or 2.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

