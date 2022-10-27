Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.33% to Settle at $89.08 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.17 per barrel, or 1.33% to $89.08 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.50 or 5.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 27.99% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.85% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.69% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.87 or 18.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

