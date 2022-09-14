Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.34% to Settle at $88.48 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.17 per barrel, or 1.34% to $88.48 today

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 28.47% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.94% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.10% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.27 or 17.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1506ET