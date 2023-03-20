Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:16:59 2023-03-20 pm EDT
67.84 USD   +1.26%
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.12% to Settle at $73.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pVenezuela's oil minister resigns amid corruption probe into state-owned PDVSA
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.38% to Settle at $2.5360 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.35% to Settle at $67.64 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 90 cents per barrel, or 1.35% to $67.64 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 44.61% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 1.35% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 39.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 1.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 53.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.62 or 15.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1506ET

All news about WTI
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.12% to Settle at $73.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pVenezuela's oil minister resigns amid corruption probe into state-owned PDVSA
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.38% to Settle at $2.5360 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.31% to Settle at $2.6871 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.35% to Settle at $67.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pU.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts
RE
03:00pOil prices lowest since 2021 on banking fears
RE
02:48pTop Midday Gainers
MT
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Closes Higher Even the Banking Crisis Heightens Recession Worries
MT
02:36pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.90; Settles at US$67.64 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish