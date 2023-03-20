Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.35% to Settle at $67.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 90 cents per barrel, or 1.35% to $67.64 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 44.61% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 1.35% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 39.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 1.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 53.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.62 or 15.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

