WTI
Delayed  -  06/02 03:09:12 pm EDT
117.13 USD   +3.31%
MT
DJ
MT
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.40% to Settle at $116.87 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.61 per barrel, or 1.40% to $116.87 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.20 or 1.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 5.52% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 87.53% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 69.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 53.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.56% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $41.66 or 55.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1502ET

