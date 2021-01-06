Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.40% to Settle at $50.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 70 cents per barrel, or 1.40% to $50.63 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.01 or 6.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of $59.61 hit Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

--Down 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 65.15% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $2.11 or 4.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

