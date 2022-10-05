Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.43% to Settle at $87.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.24 per barrel, or 1.43% to $87.76 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $8.27 or 10.40% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 29.05% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.84% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.60% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $12.55 or 16.69%

