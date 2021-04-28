Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.46% to Settle at $63.86 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 92 cents per barrel, or 1.46% to $63.86 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.95 or 3.15% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 15, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 324.04% from its 52-week low of $15.06 hit Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Rose 324.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 34.10% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.05% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.94%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.34 or 31.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1458ET