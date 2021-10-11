Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.47% to Settle at $80.52 -- Data Talk

10/11/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.17 per barrel, or 1.47% to $80.52 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.09 or 3.99% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, when it settlementd at $80.54

--Up 124.98% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 104.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 69.09% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 44.58% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.32%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.00 or 65.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1459ET

