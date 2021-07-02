Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.50% This Week to Settle at $75.16 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.11 per barrel, or 1.50% to $75.16 this week

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up $11.58 or 18.21% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 7.00 cents or 0.09%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of $75.23 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 110.00% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.23 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 57.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.27% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $26.64 or 54.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

