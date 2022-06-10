Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:50 2022-06-10 pm EDT
120.35 USD   -0.75%
Summary 
Most relevant

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.51% This Week to Settle at $120.67 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.80 per barrel, or 1.51% to $120.67 this week


--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up $18.60 or 18.22% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 84.00 cents or 0.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.44 or 1.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.45% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 93.63% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 70.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 58.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $45.46 or 60.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:24pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Price Lower in Late Friday Trading
MT
03:18pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Six This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:16pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:10pWTI Crude Oil Falls After the US Reports Inflation Running at a 40-Year High
MT
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.91% This Week to Settle at $122.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $4.3667 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.88% This Week to Settle at $4.1722 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.51% This Week to Settle at $120.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.84; Settles at US$120.67 per Barrel
MT
01:30pTamarack Valley Energy Completes Purchase of Rolling Hills Energy
MT
More news
