Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.64% to Settle at $68.83 -- Data Talk

06/02/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.11 per barrel, or 1.64% to $68.83 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.51 or 3.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, May 24, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

--Up 92.32% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 44.54% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.63% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.31 or 41.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:13pCorn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed
RE
03:12pSCHLUMBERGER  : Lays Out 2021 Revenue, Margin Guidance; Stock Climbs to Highest ..
MT
03:08pUS Dollar Slips Later Wednesday as Employment Data Approaches
MT
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.64% to Settle at $68.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pDollar little changed as traders seek direction from data
RE
02:51pDollar little changed as traders seek direction from data
RE
02:51pDollar little changed as traders seek direction from data
RE
02:48pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Rises to Multi-Year Highs as Demand Continues to Rise Ami..
MT
02:41pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$1.11; Settles at US$68.83 per Barrel
MT
01:59pOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish