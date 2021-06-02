Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.64% to Settle at $68.83 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.11 per barrel, or 1.64% to $68.83 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.51 or 3.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, May 24, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

--Up 92.32% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 44.54% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.63% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.31 or 41.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1502ET