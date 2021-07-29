Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.70% to Settle at $73.62 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.23 per barrel, or 1.70% to $73.62 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.97 or 2.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 105.70% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.17% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 54.60% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.33% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.10 or 51.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1501ET