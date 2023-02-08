Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.72% to Settle at $78.47 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $1.33 per barrel, or 1.72% to $78.47 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.08 or 6.92% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 36.56% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.49% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 12.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.73% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.79 or 2.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

02-08-23 1457ET