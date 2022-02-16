Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.73% to Settle at $93.66 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $1.59 per barrel, or 1.73% to $93.66 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of $95.46 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 62.15% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 53.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $95.46 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 23.11% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.54% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.45 or 24.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1458ET