Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:26 2022-06-27 pm EDT
109.66 USD   +2.91%
03:34pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.74% to Settle at $115.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pFinland's Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.81% to Settle at $109.57 -- Data Talk

06/27/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.95 per barrel, or 1.81% to $109.57 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.30 or 5.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.42% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.82% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 50.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.59% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.36 or 45.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1458ET

All news about WTI
03:34pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.74% to Settle at $115.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pFinland's Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.23% to Settle at $3.8372 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.04% to Settle at $4.2302 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.81% to Settle at $109.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:40pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Demand Concerns Top Recession Worries
MT
02:36pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.95; Settles at US$109.57 per Barrel
MT
02:16pWall Street edges lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
02:03pGold Edges Down as the G7 Plans to Ban Imports of Russian Gold
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish