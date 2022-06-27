Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.81% to Settle at $109.57 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.95 per barrel, or 1.81% to $109.57 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.30 or 5.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.42% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.82% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 50.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.59% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.36 or 45.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1458ET