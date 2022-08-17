Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.83% to Settle at $88.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.58 per barrel, or 1.83% to $88.11 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 28.77% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.38% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 34.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.36% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.90 or 17.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1500ET