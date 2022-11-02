Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.84% to Settle at $90.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.63 per barrel, or 1.84% to $90.00 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.47 or 4.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 27.24% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.26% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.05% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $14.79 or 19.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1500ET