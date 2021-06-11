Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.85% This Week to Settle at $70.91 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.29 per barrel, or 1.85% to $70.91 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $7.33 or 11.53% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 19, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 62.00 cents or 0.88%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 95.00 cents or 1.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

--Up 98.13% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 95.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.19% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.39 or 46.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 1507ET