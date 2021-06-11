Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.85% This Week to Settle at $70.91 -- Data Talk

06/11/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.29 per barrel, or 1.85% to $70.91 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $7.33 or 11.53% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 19, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 62.00 cents or 0.88%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 95.00 cents or 1.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

--Up 98.13% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 95.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.19% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.39 or 46.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 1507ET

All news about WTI
03:44pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Six This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:39pSoybeans Slide as Rainfall Hits the Midwest
DJ
03:38pCorn, soy drop, soyoil limit-down amid worries about U.S. biofuel law
RE
03:31pBrent Heading Toward $80 Amid Vaccine-Led Demand, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
03:28pOil hits multi-year highs in third weekly gain on demand recovery
RE
03:11pINSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Clean Energy Fuels
MT
03:08pUS Dollar Moves Higher Friday on Positioning Ahead of Data, FOMC Next Week
MT
03:08pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.85% This Week to Settle at $70.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pExclusive-Exxon losing veteran oil traders recruited during past expansion -s..
RE
02:53pUPDATE : WTI Crude Rises to a Fresh 32-Month High as Reports see Higher Demand C..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish