Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.92% to Settle at $74.37 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $1.40 per barrel, or 1.92% to $74.37 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 39.10% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 11.43% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 25.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 11.43% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 48.81% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.89 or 7.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1457ET