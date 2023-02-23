Advanced search
WTI
02-23-23
75.68 USD   +2.30%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.95% to Settle at $75.39 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $1.44 per barrel, or 1.95% to $75.39 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 39.05% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.15% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 18.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 48.11% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.41%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.87 or 6.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1503ET

