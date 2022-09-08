Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.95% to Settle at $83.54 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.60 per barrel, or 1.95% to $83.54 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 32.47% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.41% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.33 or 11.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

