Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.97% to Settle at $117.58 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $2.27 per barrel, or 1.97% to $117.58 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 4.95% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 88.67% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.95% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.07% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $42.37 or 56.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1501ET