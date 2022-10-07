Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 16.54% This Week to Settle at $92.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $13.15 per barrel, or 16.54% to $92.64 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $13.90 or 17.65% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Today it is up $4.19 or 4.74%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $13.15 or 16.54% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 25.11% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.28% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $17.43 or 23.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1505ET