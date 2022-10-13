Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.11% to Settle at $89.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.84 per barrel, or 2.11% to $89.11 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 27.96% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.90% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.67% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.90 or 18.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1502ET