Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:03 2022-10-13 pm EDT
89.24 USD   +2.38%
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.29% to Settle at $94.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.78% to Settle at $2.7034 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.12% to Settle at $4.0948 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.11% to Settle at $89.11 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.84 per barrel, or 2.11% to $89.11 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 27.96% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.90% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.67% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.90 or 18.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.29% to Settle at $94.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.78% to Settle at $2.7034 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.12% to Settle at $4.0948 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.11% to Settle at $89.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 13
MT
02:48pWTI Oil Rises Even as the IEA Cuts Its Demand Forecast, US Inflation Runs Hot and Inven..
MT
02:46pCommercial Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected Last Week, EIA Says
MT
02:36pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.84; Settles at US$89.11 per Barrel
MT
02:04pCanada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
RE
01:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks Helping Lead Thursday Markets Rebound
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral