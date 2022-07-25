Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:15 2022-07-25 pm EDT
96.69 USD   +1.89%
03:21pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.89% to Settle at $105.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.94% to Settle at $3.3820 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.11% to Settle at $96.70 -- Data Talk

07/25/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained $2.00 per barrel, or 2.11% to $96.70 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 21.83% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.17% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 34.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.10% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.57%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.49 or 28.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1458ET

