Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.11% to Settle at $96.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained $2.00 per barrel, or 2.11% to $96.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 21.83% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.17% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 34.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.10% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.57%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.49 or 28.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

07-25-22 1458ET