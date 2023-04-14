Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $1.82 per barrel, or 2.26% to $82.52 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $15.78 or 23.64% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 10, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 36.00 cents or 0.44%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 32.42% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 23.64% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 22.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 23.64% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 43.20% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.26 or 2.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1503ET