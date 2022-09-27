Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.33% to Settle at $78.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.79 per barrel, or 2.33% to $78.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 36.54% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.72% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.97% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.29 or 4.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1501ET