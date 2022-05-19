Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.39% to Settle at $112.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $2.62 per barrel, or 2.39% to $112.21 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 9.29% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.84% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 80.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $37.00 or 49.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

