Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.41% to Settle at $75.57 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $1.78 per barrel, or 2.41% to $75.57 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $7.34 or 10.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.69% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 58.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.73% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 14.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.05 or 55.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.23% to Settle at $78.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.26% to Settle at $2.2339 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.3535 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.41% to Settle at $75.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:03pEnergy Stocks Following Crude Oil, Natural Gas Futures Higher
MT
12:43pMARKET CHATTER : APA JV Signs $3.5 Billion Oil Concession Deal With Egypt
MT
11:43aExxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec 23 fire
RE
11:00aWti futures rise more than $2 to session high of $75.88/bbl
RE
10:42aBrent futures rise more than $2 to session high of $78.22/bbl
RE
10:37aAPA JV Signs $3.5 Billion Oil Concession Deal With Egypt
MT
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish