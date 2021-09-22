Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.47% to Settle at $72.23 -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. (new front month) delivery gained $1.74 per barrel, or 2.47% to $72.23 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Off 4.01% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 101.82% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.01% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 51.68% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.71 or 48.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.74% to Settle at $2.2116 -- Data Talk
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.47% to Settle at $72.23 -- Data Talk
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Rises on Drop in U.S. Inventories
02:37pNovember WTI Crude Oil Ends Up US$1.74; Settles at US$72.23 per Barrel
02:17pTOTALENERGIES : Exxon, Chevron not disclosing payments to some governments -transparency g..
02:14pCorn, soy jump despite rising harvest as oil, equities gain
02:13pIraq oil minister says OPEC and allies working to keep crude price near $70
02:02pDow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices rise on U.S. stocks draw, rising fuel demand
01:51pSaudi king tells U.N. kingdom supports efforts to prevent nuclear Iran
01:40pExclusive-Biden administration mulls big cuts to biofuel mandates in win for oil indust..
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral