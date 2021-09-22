Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.47% to Settle at $72.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. (new front month) delivery gained $1.74 per barrel, or 2.47% to $72.23 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Off 4.01% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 101.82% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.01% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 51.68% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.71 or 48.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET