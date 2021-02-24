Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $63.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $1.55 per barrel, or 2.51% to $63.22 today
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up $3.98 or 6.72% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
--Rose 29.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 32.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 56.49% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 21.11%
--Year-to-date it is up $14.70 or 30.30%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-24-21 1504ET