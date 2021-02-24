Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $63.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $1.55 per barrel, or 2.51% to $63.22 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.98 or 6.72% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Rose 29.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 32.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.49% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 21.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.70 or 30.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

02-24-21 1504ET