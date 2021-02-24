Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $63.22 -- Data Talk

02/24/2021 | 03:05pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $1.55 per barrel, or 2.51% to $63.22 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.98 or 6.72% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Rose 29.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 32.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.49% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 21.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.70 or 30.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1504ET

All news about WTI
03:18pGlobal equities rise as U.S. bond yield fears ease
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $63.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Rises Again as Unexpected Rise In U.S. Inventories S..
MT
02:44pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Launches Variable Dividend Policy
MT
02:40pMunger says the oil and gas industry 'will be here for a long long time,' esp..
RE
02:39pMunger, asked if oil and gas industry will suffer the same fate as newspaper ..
RE
02:38pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : April WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$1.55; Settles at US$..
MT
01:48pSTREET COLOR : OPEC+ Reportedly Mulls Boosting Oil Production by 500,000 barrels..
MT
01:35pOpec+ weighs boosting oil output by 500,000 bpd from april  opec+ sources
RE
01:27pSaudi Arabia's PIF launches $3 bln tourism, infrastructure venture - SPA
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
