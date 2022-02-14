Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.53% to Settle at $95.46 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $2.36 per barrel, or 2.53% to $95.46 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $6.10 or 6.83% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014

--Up 65.27% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 60.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.30% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.25 or 26.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1500ET