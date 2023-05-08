Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $1.82 per barrel, or 2.55% to $73.16 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.60 or 6.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 40.09% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 9.62% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 29.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 9.62% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 49.65% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.10 or 8.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

