Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.57% This Week to Settle at $75.88 -- Data Talk

10/01/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.90 per barrel, or 2.57% to $75.88 this week

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up $13.56 or 21.76% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 2, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 85.00 cents or 1.13%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.05 or 1.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, when it settlementd at $76.41

--Up 112.01% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 104.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 59.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $27.36 or 56.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.3827 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.25% This Week to Settle at $2.2500 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.57% This Week to Settle at $75.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:51pWhite House, top Democrats reach deal in budget bill on carbon capture credit -sources
RE
02:47pWTI Crude Rises Despite Reports OPEC+ to Consider Doubling a Planned Supply Increase to..
MT
02:40pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.85; Settles at US$75.88 per Barrel
MT
02:26pUNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : U.S. Decarbonization May Be Three Times More Expensive Tha..
MT
01:21pLawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case
RE
01:16pEquities Rebound Midday as Bond Yields Drop; Manufacturing Surveys Top Estimates
MT
01:06pUNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
Chart WTI
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish