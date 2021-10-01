Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.57% This Week to Settle at $75.88 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.90 per barrel, or 2.57% to $75.88 this week

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up $13.56 or 21.76% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 2, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 85.00 cents or 1.13%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.05 or 1.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, when it settlementd at $76.41

--Up 112.01% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 104.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 59.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $27.36 or 56.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1505ET