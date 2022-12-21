Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.70% to Settle at $78.29 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. (new front month) delivery gained $2.06 per barrel, or 2.70% to $78.29 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.00 or 5.38% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 36.71% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.24% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 46.11% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.08 or 4.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

