Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.71% to Settle at $84.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $2.22 per barrel, or 2.71% to $84.15 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.34 or 6.78% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 109.69% from its 52-week low of $40.13 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 103.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 76.71% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.63 or 73.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 1457ET