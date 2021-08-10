Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.72% to Settle at $68.29 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.81 per barrel, or 2.72% to $68.29 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 90.81% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 64.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 43.41% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.00% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.77 or 40.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1501ET