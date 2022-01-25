Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.75% to Settle at $85.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $2.29 per barrel, or 2.75% to $85.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of $86.96 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 63.98% from its 52-week low of $52.20 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 62.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $86.96 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 12.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 13.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.39 or 13.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1502ET