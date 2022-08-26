Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.90% This Week to Settle at $93.06 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $2.62 per barrel, or 2.90% to $93.06 this week

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 54.00 cents or 0.58%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 24.77% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.92% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 35.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.64%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.85 or 23.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET