Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 26.30% This Week to Settle at $115.68 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $24.09 per barrel, or 26.30% to $115.68 this week

--Largest one week net gain on record (Based on available data back to April 1, 1983)

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $24.61 or 27.02% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending May 22, 2020

--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $8.01 or 7.44%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 21, 2020

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 22, 2008, when it settlementd at $120.92

--Up 100.28% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 75.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 52.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.38% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $40.47 or 53.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 3:19 p.m. ET. An earlier version misstated net gain as gain.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1515ET