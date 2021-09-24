Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.01% This Week to Settle at $73.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained $2.16 per barrel, or 3.01% to $73.98 this week
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up $11.66 or 18.71% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 2, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is up 68.00 cents or 0.93%
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up $3.69 or 5.25% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 106.71% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 83.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.69% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 55.35% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 49.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 8.00%
--Year-to-date it is up $25.46 or 52.47%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-24-21 1501ET