Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.03% to Settle at $73.17 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained $2.15 per barrel, or 3.03% to $73.17 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 40.85% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 2.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 49.64% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.16%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.04 or 2.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

12-12-22 1503ET