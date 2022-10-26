Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.04% to Settle at $87.91 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $2.59 per barrel, or 3.04% to $87.91 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.33 or 3.94% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 28.93% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.07% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 6.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.49% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.59%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.70 or 16.89%

